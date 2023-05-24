Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.70M. ADIL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.08, offering almost -593.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 73860.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 694.79K.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ADIL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Instantly ADIL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3370 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.30% year-to-date, but still down -10.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) is -16.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADIL is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.93 percent over the past six months and at a 45.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.90%.

ADIL Dividends

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.62% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 5.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.64%. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Manchester Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.22% of the shares, which is about 1.2 million shares worth $0.35 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.79% or 0.23 million shares worth $65520.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $79927.0, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $58994.0, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.