XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 4.09 million shares of the XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.35, and it changed around $0.66 or 3.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.43B. XP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.30, offering almost -37.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.87% since then. We note from XP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.36 million.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.49 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.65% year-to-date, but still up 15.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is 33.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.15 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

XP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.61 percent over the past six months and at a 12.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $729.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect XP Inc. to make $752.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $641.29 million and $692.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.80%. XP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -0.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.76% per year for the next five years.

XP Dividends

XP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 15.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.35% of XP Inc. shares, and 70.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.19%. XP Inc. stock is held by 350 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.99% of the shares, which is about 35.8 million shares worth $424.94 million.

Capital World Investors, with 6.35% or 28.44 million shares worth $337.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 20.4 million shares worth $312.9 million, making up 4.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 9.72 million shares worth around $115.38 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.