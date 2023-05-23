Why Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.95, and it changed around -$0.42 or -3.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. HLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.65, offering almost -136.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.03% since then. We note from Herbalife Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Herbalife Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HLF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Herbalife Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Instantly HLF has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.49 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.97% year-to-date, but still down -11.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is -13.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLF is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -139.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Herbalife Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.71 percent over the past six months and at a -33.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -23.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Herbalife Ltd. to make $1.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.39 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%. Herbalife Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -21.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.50% per year for the next five years.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.16% of Herbalife Ltd. shares, and 107.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.30%. Herbalife Ltd. stock is held by 316 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.44% of the shares, which is about 12.3 million shares worth $198.07 million.

Route One Investment Company, L.P., with 10.96% or 10.85 million shares worth $174.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $44.39 million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.52 million shares worth around $37.52 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.