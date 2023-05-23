Why Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 3.37 million shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.96, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.88B. CLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.66, offering almost -64.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.99% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.85 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.50 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.14% year-to-date, but still up 2.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is -7.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.40 percent over the past six months and at a -32.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.40%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 20 and July 24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.55% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, and 67.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is held by 803 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.96% of the shares, which is about 56.45 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.95% or 51.25 million shares worth $939.4 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 16.05 million shares worth $342.29 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.67 million shares worth around $252.4 million, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.