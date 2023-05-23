Why Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.33, and it changed around -$0.61 or -12.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93M. BIOC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.60, offering almost -1022.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.72, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -9.01% since then. We note from Biocept Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.04K.

Biocept Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BIOC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biocept Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

Instantly BIOC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.43 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 67.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.77% year-to-date, but still down -31.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is -51.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10260.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $330.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIOC is forecast to be at a low of $330.00 and a high of $330.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7521.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7521.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -72.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Biocept Inc. to make $1.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.95 million and $10.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -92.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -84.50%.

Biocept Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -890.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

BIOC Dividends

Biocept Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.