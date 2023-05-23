Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.76, and it changed around $1.67 or 7.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. VRDN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.00, offering almost -57.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.26% since then. We note from Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 591.30K.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VRDN as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.27 for the current quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Instantly VRDN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.87 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.23% year-to-date, but still up 5.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) is -16.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRDN is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -130.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.17 percent over the past six months and at a -29.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -38.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -71.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics Inc. to make $110k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $256k and $1.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -57.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -90.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.80%.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders