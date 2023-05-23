Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.00, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $548.45M. VTNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.10, offering almost -158.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.57% since then. We note from Vertex Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

Vertex Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VTNR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vertex Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Instantly VTNR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.28 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.90% year-to-date, but still up 2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) is -7.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTNR is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Vertex Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.46 percent over the past six months and at a 850.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 109.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $735.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Vertex Energy Inc. to make $830.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $991.84 million and $913.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%. Vertex Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 50.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.13% of Vertex Energy Inc. shares, and 54.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.27%. Vertex Energy Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.90% of the shares, which is about 4.48 million shares worth $44.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.12% or 3.89 million shares worth $38.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 6.4 million shares worth $60.63 million, making up 8.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $11.21 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.