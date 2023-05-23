U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 4.88 million shares of the U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.06, and it changed around $1.15 or 3.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.98B. USB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.37, offering almost -66.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.94% since then. We note from U.S. Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.98 million.

U.S. Bancorp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended USB as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. U.S. Bancorp is expected to report earnings per share of $United States Oil Fund for the current quarter.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) trade information

Instantly USB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.07 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.47% year-to-date, but still up 11.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is -2.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USB is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) estimates and forecasts

U.S. Bancorp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.08 percent over the past six months and at a 3.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp earnings are expected to increase by -27.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.85% per year for the next five years.

USB Dividends

U.S. Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 6.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp shares, and 77.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.31%. U.S. Bancorp stock is held by 2,158 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.29% of the shares, which is about 127.05 million shares worth $4.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.81% or 104.4 million shares worth $3.76 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 42.9 million shares worth $1.87 billion, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 31.26 million shares worth around $1.36 billion, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.