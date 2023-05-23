Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.95, and it changed around $0.5 or 3.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. TVTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.14, offering almost -71.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.4% since then. We note from Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TVTX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Travere Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. for the current quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Instantly TVTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.48 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.40% year-to-date, but still up 3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) is -20.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TVTX is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -130.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Travere Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.51 percent over the past six months and at a -3.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.60%.

TVTX Dividends

Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 102.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.10%. Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 247 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 7.15 million shares worth $160.76 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 9.18% or 6.85 million shares worth $153.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 2.91 million shares worth $58.57 million, making up 3.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $60.12 million, which represents about 3.64% of the total shares outstanding.