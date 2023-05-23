Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $3.00 In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around $0.06 or 7.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.91M. TOPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.20, offering almost -1697.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.46% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Top Ships Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TOPS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Top Ships Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8340 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.19% year-to-date, but still up 9.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is 0.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOPS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -279.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -279.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.92% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 6.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.45%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.57% of the shares, which is about 55555.0 shares worth $48832.0.

Ancora Advisors, LLC, with 0.81% or 28856.0 shares worth $25364.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2008.0 shares worth $1536.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.