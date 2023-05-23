Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 13.38 million shares of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.95, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.65B. TEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.44, offering almost -43.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.72% since then. We note from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.14 million.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TEVA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.76 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.83% year-to-date, but still down -1.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is -4.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEVA is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.99 percent over the past six months and at a -5.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.72 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited to make $3.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.79 billion and $3.83 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.30%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings are expected to increase by -662.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.60% per year for the next five years.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, and 51.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.06%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock is held by 595 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.44% of the shares, which is about 82.64 million shares worth $731.4 million.

Capital World Investors, with 4.56% or 50.64 million shares worth $448.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 41.61 million shares worth $368.23 million, making up 3.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 39.84 million shares worth around $352.59 million, which represents about 3.59% of the total shares outstanding.