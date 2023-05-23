TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 8.19 million shares of the TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) were traded, and its beta was -0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.87, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.72B. TAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.45, offering almost -78.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.13% since then. We note from TAL Education Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.32 million.

TAL Education Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TAL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TAL Education Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.19 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.74% year-to-date, but still down -2.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is -5.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAL is forecast to be at a low of $6.20 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

TAL Education Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.73 percent over the past six months and at a 19.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 266.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 225.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $269.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TAL Education Group to make $367.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $224.04 million and $242.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.30%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and July 31.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group shares, and 63.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.27%. TAL Education Group stock is held by 336 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.24% of the shares, which is about 32.13 million shares worth $205.95 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.56% or 24.69 million shares worth $158.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 17.6 million shares worth $124.09 million, making up 3.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.13 million shares worth around $44.78 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.