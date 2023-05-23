T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 2.46 million shares of the T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around $0.53 or 36.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.82M. IDAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.70, offering almost -440.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.37% since then. We note from T Stamp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 552.89K.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Instantly IDAI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 36.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Monday, 05/22/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -13.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.69% year-to-date, but still up 35.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) is -12.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $620k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect T Stamp Inc. to make $1.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.90%.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 15.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.63% of T Stamp Inc. shares, and 4.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.10%. T Stamp Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.75% of the shares, which is about 50334.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.22% or 14471.0 shares worth $31665.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 14448.0 shares worth $31615.0, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 14367.0 shares worth around $31437.0, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.