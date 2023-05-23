Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.87, and it changed around $0.13 or 17.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.26M. SURF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -147.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.63% since then. We note from Surface Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.10K.

Surface Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SURF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Surface Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Instantly SURF has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9399 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.10% year-to-date, but still up 39.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is 36.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SURF is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -589.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -244.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Surface Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.92 percent over the past six months and at a -20.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -87.50%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.90%.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares, and 50.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.41%. Surface Oncology Inc. stock is held by 101 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.05% of the shares, which is about 5.5 million shares worth $4.78 million.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with 5.08% or 3.08 million shares worth $2.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 5.49 million shares worth $4.78 million, making up 9.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $1.49 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.