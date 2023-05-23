Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $181.76M. LAB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.62, offering almost -2.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.92% since then. We note from Standard BioTools Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 266.85K.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Instantly LAB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.61 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 117.52% year-to-date, but still up 32.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) is 47.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.02 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.22% of Standard BioTools Inc. shares, and 64.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.17%. Standard BioTools Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Caligan Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.94% of the shares, which is about 8.58 million shares worth $16.72 million.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P., with 9.50% or 7.45 million shares worth $14.52 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 3.73 million shares worth $7.46 million, making up 4.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $4.27 million, which represents about 4.61% of the total shares outstanding.