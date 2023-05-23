SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Share Price Might Move Down By -32.13%

In the last trading session, 42.34 million shares of the SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.26, and it changed around $0.33 or 6.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.09B. SOFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.52, offering almost -61.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.39% since then. We note from SoFi Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.91 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SOFI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.34 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.10% year-to-date, but still up 10.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -11.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOFI is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 52.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

SoFi Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.23 percent over the past six months and at a 52.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $476.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect SoFi Technologies Inc. to make $510.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $356.09 million and $419.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.80%.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders