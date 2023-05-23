SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.62 million shares of the SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.36, and it changed around $0.82 or 3.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. SLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.17, offering almost -170.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.41% since then. We note from SL Green Realty Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 million.

SL Green Realty Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended SLG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) trade information

Instantly SLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.62 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.72% year-to-date, but still up 6.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is -2.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLG is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $84.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -259.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) estimates and forecasts

SL Green Realty Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.50 percent over the past six months and at a -17.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $203.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. to make $194.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $155.23 million and $162.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.60%. SL Green Realty Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -122.20% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -10.84% per year for the next five years.

SLG Dividends

SL Green Realty Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 18 and July 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.25. It is important to note, however, that the 13.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares, and 77.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.47%. SL Green Realty Corp. stock is held by 425 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 17.47% of the shares, which is about 11.25 million shares worth $264.51 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 15.98% or 10.28 million shares worth $241.89 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 2.87 million shares worth $118.02 million, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $68.2 million, which represents about 3.06% of the total shares outstanding.