Shares Of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Could Show A Loss Of -116.42%

In the last trading session, 4.05 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 2.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $282.28M. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.10, offering almost -362.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.91% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7000 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.78% year-to-date, but still up 13.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 7.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $0.96 and a high of $1.45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.05 percent over the past six months and at a 80.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. to make $47.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.83 million and $37.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.60%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 28.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 17.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.38%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 277 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.37% of the shares, which is about 8.35 million shares worth $5.56 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.65% or 5.81 million shares worth $3.87 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.77 million shares worth $7.18 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $1.54 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.