RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.32 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60B. RLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -35.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.18% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.72 million.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.47 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.74% year-to-date, but still down -7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is -12.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLX is forecast to be at a low of $21.94 and a high of $57.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2423.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -870.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

RLX Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -24.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.71% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 18 and May 22.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.70% of RLX Technology Inc. shares, and 25.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.80%. RLX Technology Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $174.2 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 4.80% or 44.66 million shares worth $129.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 10.07 million shares worth $24.98 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 9.58 million shares worth around $23.75 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.