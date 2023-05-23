Risk-Taking Investors May Find Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 44.66 million shares of the Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.43, and it changed around $1.4 or 136.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.10M. SHPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $126.26, offering almost -5095.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.02% since then. We note from Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 97410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.46K.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) trade information

Instantly SHPH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 136.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5100 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.06% year-to-date, but still up 129.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) is 56.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87480.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

SHPH Dividends

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.81% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.46%. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Qube Research & Technologies Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 24600.0 shares worth $32718.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.08% or 10824.0 shares worth $14395.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4926.0 shares worth $9260.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.