Risk-Taking Investors May Find Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $187.68M. MKFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.24, offering almost -237.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.04% since then. We note from Markforged Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 643.57K.

Markforged Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MKFG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Sp for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.27% year-to-date, but still up 10.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is -1.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MKFG is forecast to be at a low of $1.70 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -212.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -77.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Markforged Holding Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.44 percent over the past six months and at a 16.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.85% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares, and 82.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.74%. Markforged Holding Corporation stock is held by 134 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.46% of the shares, which is about 18.57 million shares worth $17.8 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 8.79% or 17.26 million shares worth $16.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 11.26 million shares worth $10.79 million, making up 5.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held roughly 4.37 million shares worth around $4.19 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.