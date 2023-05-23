Risk-Taking Investors May Find Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 12.65 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.07, and it changed around $4.29 or 7.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.20B. COIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $116.30, offering almost -90.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.34% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.08 million.

Coinbase Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended COIN as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.70 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 72.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 3.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COIN is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -227.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 55.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Coinbase Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.17 percent over the past six months and at a 81.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $180k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $333.29k and $137.39k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.60%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders