Risk-Takers Will Like Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT).

In the last trading session, 3.89 million shares of the Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.47, and it changed around $1.09 or 3.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.43B. CFLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.39, offering almost -20.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.11% since then. We note from Confluent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.60 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.01% year-to-date, but still up 18.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 16.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFLT is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Confluent Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.67 percent over the past six months and at a 70.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Confluent Inc. to make $193.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $139.41 million and $144.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.70%.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.09% of Confluent Inc. shares, and 71.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.31%. Confluent Inc. stock is held by 329 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 18.08 million shares worth $435.19 million.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with 7.72% or 14.49 million shares worth $348.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.71 million shares worth $126.99 million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $84.24 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.