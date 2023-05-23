Risk-Takers Will Like Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV).

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.35, and it changed around -$1.8 or -22.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.64M. ACHV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.30, offering almost -62.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.5% since then. We note from Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 137.55K.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACHV as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) trade information

Instantly ACHV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -22.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.37 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 159.20% year-to-date, but still down -19.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) is -21.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACHV is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -687.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -214.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) estimates and forecasts

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 165.70 percent over the past six months and at a 60.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.00%. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

ACHV Dividends

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.50% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 33.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.22%. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Shay Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.66% of the shares, which is about 0.48 million shares worth $3.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.32% or 0.42 million shares worth $2.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.