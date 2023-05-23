Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL): Decline Of -1854.02% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.87, and it changed around $0.09 or 11.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.81M. DTIL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.21, offering almost -154.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.84% since then. We note from Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 563.04K.

Precision BioSciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DTIL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Precision BioSciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Instantly DTIL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8800 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.65% year-to-date, but still up 16.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is -1.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DTIL is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1854.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Precision BioSciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.32 percent over the past six months and at a 25.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Precision BioSciences Inc. to make $7.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.82 million and $5.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.20%.

DTIL Dividends

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.