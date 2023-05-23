Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 37.53 million shares of the Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.83, and it changed around $1.1 or 14.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.40B. PLUG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.56, offering almost -257.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.31% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.17 million.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.89 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.62% year-to-date, but still up 12.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -2.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 105.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.77 day(s).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Plug Power Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.83 percent over the past six months and at a 29.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 83.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Plug Power Inc. to make $371.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $151.27 million and $247.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.04% of Plug Power Inc. shares, and 57.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.71%. Plug Power Inc. stock is held by 866 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.76% of the shares, which is about 52.59 million shares worth $464.34 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.72% or 52.38 million shares worth $462.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 17.77 million shares worth $156.92 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 13.55 million shares worth around $119.68 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.