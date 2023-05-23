PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 15.97 million shares of the PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.51, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.71B. PCG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.68, offering almost -7.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.61% since then. We note from PG&E Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.68 million.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Instantly PCG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.12 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.54% year-to-date, but still down -3.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is -2.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCG is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

PG&E Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.24 percent over the past six months and at a 10.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.70%. PG&E Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 10.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.45% per year for the next five years.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05 and May 15.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.28% of PG&E Corporation shares, and 73.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.71%. PG&E Corporation stock is held by 781 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.53% of the shares, which is about 235.74 million shares worth $3.81 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 7.09% or 175.26 million shares worth $2.83 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 66.94 million shares worth $1.08 billion, making up 3.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 64.56 million shares worth around $1.04 billion, which represents about 3.23% of the total shares outstanding.