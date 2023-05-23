PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 13.51 million shares of the PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were traded, and its beta was 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.82, and it changed around $4.7 or 7.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.09B. PDCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.32, offering almost -26.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from PDC Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 825.17K.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) trade information

Instantly PDCE has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.16 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.99% year-to-date, but still up 9.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is 7.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.41 day(s).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) estimates and forecasts

PDC Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.83 percent over the past six months and at a -10.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -23.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $829.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect PDC Energy Inc. to make $874.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.24 billion and $1.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.70%. PDC Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 254.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.20% per year for the next five years.

PDCE Dividends

PDC Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of PDC Energy Inc. shares, and 100.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.48%. PDC Energy Inc. stock is held by 493 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.77% of the shares, which is about 9.42 million shares worth $657.95 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.64% or 8.44 million shares worth $589.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.87 million shares worth $200.35 million, making up 3.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.8 million shares worth around $195.29 million, which represents about 3.19% of the total shares outstanding.