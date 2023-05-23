PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Stock Forecast 2023: $93.83 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 7.33 million shares of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.65, and it changed around $0.31 or 2.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.14B. PAGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.49, offering almost -54.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.63% since then. We note from PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.73 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended PAGS as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.83 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.74% year-to-date, but still up 1.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is 40.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAGS is forecast to be at a low of $40.35 and a high of $93.83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -641.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -218.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.96 percent over the past six months and at a 4.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $766.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to make $862.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $640.92 million and $731.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.10%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 30.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.10% per year for the next five years.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 25.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, and 86.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.55%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock is held by 296 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.74% of the shares, which is about 24.55 million shares worth $310.53 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.66% or 20.21 million shares worth $255.6 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 13.7 million shares worth $173.29 million, making up 6.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 9.49 million shares worth around $120.08 million, which represents about 4.70% of the total shares outstanding.