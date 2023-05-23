Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 31.28 million shares of the Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.95, and it changed around $4.69 or 89.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $181.47M. OCEA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.60, offering almost -167.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.25% since then. We note from Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 43260.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OCEA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ocean Biomedical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Instantly OCEA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 89.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.08 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.33% year-to-date, but still up 82.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) is 48.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCEA is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.89% of Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares, and 52.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 228.07%. Ocean Biomedical Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.68% of the shares, which is about 3.27 million shares worth $21.75 million.

Meteora Capital, LLC, with 5.57% or 1.89 million shares worth $12.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2871.0 shares worth $22968.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.