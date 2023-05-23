Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.57M. NAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.36, offering almost -63.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2300 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.68% year-to-date, but still up 1.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is -2.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.66 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.52 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.60%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 15.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.12% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, and 11.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.55%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.05% of the shares, which is about 32.07 million shares worth $7.66 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.50% or 13.25 million shares worth $3.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 18.27 million shares worth $4.02 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held roughly 12.61 million shares worth around $3.01 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.