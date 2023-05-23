Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 5.83 million shares of the Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.05, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.93B. NOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.28, offering almost -30.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.47% since then. We note from Nokia Oyj’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.14 million.

Nokia Oyj stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NOK as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nokia Oyj is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Instantly NOK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.11 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.72% year-to-date, but still up 2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is -3.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOK is forecast to be at a low of $4.61 and a high of $8.56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Nokia Oyj share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.45 percent over the past six months and at a -4.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Nokia Oyj to make $6.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.25 billion and $6.32 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.60%. Nokia Oyj earnings are expected to increase by 158.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.72% per year for the next five years.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Oyj’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Nokia Oyj shares, and 7.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.44%. Nokia Oyj stock is held by 576 institutions, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.55% of the shares, which is about 87.52 million shares worth $429.74 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.51% or 28.59 million shares worth $140.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 62.17 million shares worth $288.48 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF held roughly 6.44 million shares worth around $29.89 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.