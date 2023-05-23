Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU): Decline Of -926.97% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.45, and it changed around $0.38 or 9.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $330.63M. NIU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.60, offering almost -115.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.25% since then. We note from Niu Technologies’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 476.90K.

Niu Technologies stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NIU as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Niu Technologies is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Instantly NIU has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.61 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.91% year-to-date, but still up 29.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is 19.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NIU is forecast to be at a low of $31.64 and a high of $45.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -926.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -611.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Niu Technologies share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.62 percent over the past six months and at a 400.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.50%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%. Niu Technologies earnings are expected to increase by -122.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.98% per year for the next five years.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 26.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Niu Technologies shares, and 24.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.63%. Niu Technologies stock is held by 107 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 1.77 million shares worth $7.32 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with 1.79% or 1.23 million shares worth $5.09 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $3.36 million, making up 0.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $3.23 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.