nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.57, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.10B. NCNO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.83, offering almost -44.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.98% since then. We note from nCino Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 870.32K.

nCino Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended NCNO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. nCino Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Instantly NCNO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.67 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.27% year-to-date, but still up 17.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is 9.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCNO is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

nCino Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.22 percent over the past six months and at a 628.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 183.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $112.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect nCino Inc. to make $117.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $94.21 million and $99.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.30%.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 05 and September 09.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.64% of nCino Inc. shares, and 93.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.95%. nCino Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 34.87% of the shares, which is about 39.12 million shares worth $969.47 million.

HMI Capital Management, LP, with 7.28% or 8.17 million shares worth $202.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.89 million shares worth $76.39 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $64.34 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.