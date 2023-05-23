Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around $0.29 or 17.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.59M. MVLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.76, offering almost -460.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.9% since then. We note from Movella Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 749.47K.

Movella Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MVLA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Movella Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Instantly MVLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.93% year-to-date, but still up 28.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) is 29.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVLA is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -160.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -160.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) estimates and forecasts

Movella Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.72 percent over the past six months and at a 96.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Movella Holdings Inc. to make $11.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

MVLA Dividends

Movella Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.98% of Movella Holdings Inc. shares, and 104.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 141.84%. Movella Holdings Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Francisco Partners Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.70% of the shares, which is about 8.5 million shares worth $11.56 million.

KPCB XIII Associates, LLC, with 10.19% or 5.19 million shares worth $7.06 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $3.73 million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.68 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.