Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.78, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $864.86M. MTTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.45, offering almost -167.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.86% since then. We note from Matterport Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Instantly MTTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.93 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.71% year-to-date, but still down -3.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is 5.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.03 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Matterport Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.75 percent over the past six months and at a 29.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Matterport Inc. to make $41.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.48 million and $35.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.20%.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 14.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.53% of Matterport Inc. shares, and 40.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.90%. Matterport Inc. stock is held by 287 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.54% of the shares, which is about 19.34 million shares worth $52.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.14% or 18.15 million shares worth $49.56 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.85 million shares worth $21.98 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.98 million shares worth around $15.2 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.