LYFT Stock Forecast 2023: Lyft Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 0.62%

In the last trading session, 24.97 million shares of the Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.15B. LYFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.52, offering almost -165.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.62% since then. We note from Lyft Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.86 million.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Instantly LYFT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.60 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.50% year-to-date, but still down -5.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is -22.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYFT is forecast to be at a low of $7.60 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -183.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Lyft Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.63 percent over the past six months and at a 109.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -115.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 28 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect Lyft Inc. to make $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $990.75 million and $1.06 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.20%.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.71% of Lyft Inc. shares, and 82.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.66%. Lyft Inc. stock is held by 558 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 55.31 million shares worth $512.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.37% or 30.92 million shares worth $286.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 20.88 million shares worth $208.82 million, making up 5.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.67 million shares worth around $106.57 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.