Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 3.21 million shares of the Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.99, and it changed around $0.72 or 2.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.45B. LTHM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.38, offering almost -45.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.93% since then. We note from Livent Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Instantly LTHM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.86 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is 14.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.26 day(s).

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Livent Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.13 percent over the past six months and at a 43.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Livent Corporation to make $284.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $218.7 million and $251.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.50%. Livent Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 43.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of Livent Corporation shares, and 98.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.00%. Livent Corporation stock is held by 607 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 15.75% of the shares, which is about 28.28 million shares worth $614.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.18% or 20.07 million shares worth $435.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 13.55 million shares worth $317.72 million, making up 7.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.44 million shares worth around $108.09 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.