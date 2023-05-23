Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB).

In the last trading session, 12.87 million shares of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.90, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.93B. NYCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.21, offering almost -2.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.7% since then. We note from New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.14 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.21 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.74% year-to-date, but still up 5.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 20.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

New York Community Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.22 percent over the past six months and at a 1.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 105.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $763.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect New York Community Bancorp Inc. to make $771.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $359 million and $340.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 112.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 126.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.10%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 5.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.30% per year for the next five years.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 6.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, and 57.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.80%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 621 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.57% of the shares, which is about 83.53 million shares worth $755.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.30% or 67.19 million shares worth $607.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 21.19 million shares worth $188.12 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 19.53 million shares worth around $167.99 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.