Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -54.72%

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.51, and it changed around $0.13 or 2.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.01M. KRBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.80, offering almost -405.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.57% since then. We note from Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 325.57K.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Instantly KRBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.49 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.81% year-to-date, but still up 9.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) is 10.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34590.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 10.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.08% of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares, and 10.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.26%. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.68% of the shares, which is about 16457.0 shares worth $63525.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.16% or 1559.0 shares worth $6017.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1222.0 shares worth $6800.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 143.0 shares worth around $795.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.