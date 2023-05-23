JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 3.29 million shares of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.11, and it changed around $0.17 or 2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.32B. JBLU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.97, offering almost -54.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.08% since then. We note from JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.55 million.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.27 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.65% year-to-date, but still up 4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 4.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

JetBlue Airways Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.61 percent over the past six months and at a 183.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 183.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect JetBlue Airways Corporation to make $2.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.44 billion and $2.56 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.30%.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, and 70.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.11%. JetBlue Airways Corporation stock is held by 457 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 31.89 million shares worth $232.15 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.87% or 29.09 million shares worth $211.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 10.09 million shares worth $83.71 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.94 million shares worth around $64.43 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.