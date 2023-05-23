Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.88M. JAGX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.25, offering almost -4240.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.11% since then. We note from Jaguar Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.69 million.

Jaguar Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JAGX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.91% year-to-date, but still up 7.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 29.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JAGX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -733.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -733.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 175.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.70%.

Jaguar Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 59.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 21 and August 25.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.06% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares, and 0.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.57%. Jaguar Health Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 79565.0 shares worth $57382.0.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 0.36% or 69346.0 shares worth $50012.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 14382.0 shares worth $10372.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 11258.0 shares worth around $8119.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.