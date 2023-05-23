It’s Easy To Bet On CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 23.92 million shares of the CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.77, and it changed around $2.22 or 143.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.32M. CWBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.50, offering almost -98.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.07% since then. We note from CohBar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3940.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.73K.

CohBar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CWBR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CohBar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) trade information

Instantly CWBR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 143.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.8000 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 122.43% year-to-date, but still up 140.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) is 109.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42970.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CWBR is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -377.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -377.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CWBR Dividends

CohBar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.05% of CohBar Inc. shares, and 4.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.71%. CohBar Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.61% of the shares, which is about 17665.0 shares worth $31620.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.52% or 15259.0 shares worth $27313.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 23045.0 shares worth $39058.0, making up 0.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 20231.0 shares worth around $34289.0, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.