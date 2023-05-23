Is mCloud Technologies Corp.’s (NASDAQ: MCLD) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 9.72 million shares of the mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.12 or 33.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.20M. MCLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.80, offering almost -691.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.83% since then. We note from mCloud Technologies Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 374.99K.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) trade information

Instantly MCLD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 33.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5299 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.77% year-to-date, but still up 37.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) is 50.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 65430.00000000001 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.30%.

MCLD Dividends

mCloud Technologies Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 30.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.54% of mCloud Technologies Corp. shares, and 0.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.19%. mCloud Technologies Corp. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 26858.0 shares worth $11667.0.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., with 0.16% or 25677.0 shares worth $11154.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.