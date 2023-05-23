Is Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF)â€™s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 1.77 million shares of the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) were traded. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $0.20, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.77M. DXF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.90, offering almost -350.0% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 85.0% since then. We note from Dunxin Financial Holdings Limitedâ€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Instantly DXF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2307 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 13.31%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 8.48% year-to-date, but still down -1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) is 60.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DXF is forecast to be at a low of $24.84 and a high of $24.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12320.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12320.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limitedâ€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 16.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.39% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares, and 1.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.16%. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 52505.0 shares worth $7508.0.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.12% or 24698.0 shares worth $3531.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.