Is Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In today’s recent session, 1.35 million shares of the Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.22M. AGFY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.00, offering almost -13709.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Agrify Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

Agrify Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AGFY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agrify Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.98 for the current quarter.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2340 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.64% year-to-date, but still up 2.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -0.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGFY is forecast to be at a low of $0.35 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agrify Corporation to make $14.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.27 million and $26.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -46.00%.

Agrify Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -59.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 27.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.58% of Agrify Corporation shares, and 9.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.40%. Agrify Corporation stock is held by 31 institutions, with AXS Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.95% of the shares, which is about 0.82 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.09% or 0.43 million shares worth $89615.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 55404.0 shares worth around $11479.0, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.