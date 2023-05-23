Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.03 or 7.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.88M. INUV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.59, offering almost -59.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.95% since then. We note from Inuvo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 283.36K.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) trade information

Instantly INUV has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3850 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 64.79% year-to-date, but still up 8.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) is 10.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.15 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Inuvo Inc. to make $17.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.65 million and $17.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.50%. Inuvo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -69.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

INUV Dividends

Inuvo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.65% of Inuvo Inc. shares, and 17.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.16%. Inuvo Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.63% of the shares, which is about 5.63 million shares worth $1.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.48% or 5.45 million shares worth $1.59 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.29 million shares worth $0.73 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.