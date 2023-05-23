Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.39, and it changed around $2.37 or 5.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.00B. NTLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.45, offering almost -72.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.92% since then. We note from Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NTLA as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Stellantis N.V. for the current quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Instantly NTLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.06 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.23% year-to-date, but still down -2.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is 19.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTLA is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $154.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -246.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.39 percent over the past six months and at a 13.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -63.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

NTLA Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.61% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 87.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.13%. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 443 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.16% of the shares, which is about 9.84 million shares worth $366.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.23% or 8.13 million shares worth $303.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 6.9 million shares worth $257.19 million, making up 7.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.45 million shares worth around $85.61 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.