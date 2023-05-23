Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.84, and it changed around $1.97 or 25.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $317.24M. ICVX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.45, offering almost -67.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.83% since then. We note from Icosavax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 136.89K.

Icosavax Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ICVX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Icosavax Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Instantly ICVX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.50 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.93% year-to-date, but still up 19.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) is 71.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICVX is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -204.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Icosavax Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 253.96 percent over the past six months and at a -7.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -43.30%, down from the previous year.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.11% of Icosavax Inc. shares, and 81.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.21%. Icosavax Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.49% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $59.84 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 14.40% or 5.96 million shares worth $59.45 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $20.56 million, making up 4.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $16.05 million, which represents about 3.89% of the total shares outstanding.