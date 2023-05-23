HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $2.25 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.12 or 10.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.37M. HTCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -150.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.06% since then. We note from HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 415.57K.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information

Instantly HTCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 40.66% year-to-date, but still up 33.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) is 16.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 91360.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTCR is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) estimates and forecasts

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.36 percent over the past six months and at a 110.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect HeartCore Enterprises Inc. to make $3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

HTCR Dividends

HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 77.07% of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. shares, and 0.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.11%. HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 25503.0 shares worth $24610.0.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC, with 0.05% or 10500.0 shares worth $10132.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.